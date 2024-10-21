Cambodia: Governance and Transparency Forum in Phnom Penh

October 21, 2024_ Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, is hosting a forum on the implementation of administrative reforms and governance, which will take place on October 21 and 22, 2024. The event, chaired by Mab Sarin, Chairman of the Municipal Council, and Khuong Sreng, Governor of the city, involves governors of 14 districts and local authorities. During the forum, citizens' and authorities' concerns will be discussed to find solutions that promote transparency and fairness in the provision of public services. The meeting aims to contribute to the development of Phnom Penh and achieve the country's economic growth goals by 2030 and 2050, as reported by freshnewsasia.com. This forum is an important step towards improving governance and citizen well-being in the Cambodian capital.