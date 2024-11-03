Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Cambodia: Government and private sector meet to improve relations in construction sector
03 novembre 2024 | 12.38
02 November 2024_ On 1 November 2024, a working breakfast was held at Raffle Hotel Le Royal in Phnom Penh, organized by the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction with the private sector. The event, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Say Sam Al, was attended by representatives of the construction and real estate sector, including Kith Meng, President of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce. The meeting aimed to strengthen ties between the government and the private sector, promoting collaboration for infrastructure development and economic growth. In addition, the concerns of the private sector were discussed and recommendations were made to improve the ministry's activities. This news was reported by akp.gov.kh. This meeting is an important step in facilitating cooperation between the Cambodian government and enterprises in the construction and real estate sector.

