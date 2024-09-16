Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Government boosts rural health services

September 16, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has announced a commitment to improving the quality of health services in the country's rural...

16 settembre 2024 | 12.24
September 16, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has announced a commitment to improving the quality of health services in the country's rural areas. At a ceremony to inaugurate new buildings at Calmette Hospital, he stressed the importance of building public confidence in the local health system. The government, in its seventh term, will focus on increasing treatment capacity and training qualified doctors, freshnewsasia.com reported. The effort aims to reduce barriers to accessing health services and improve maternal and child health in Cambodia.

