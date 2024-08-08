Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Cambodia: Government calls for social responsibility for artists

Cambodia: Government calls for social responsibility for artists
08 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ The Cambodian government recently called on artists to exercise caution when creating content, avoiding spreading false information that could harm society. During a meeting with the Association of Cambodian Artists, Dr. Pech Chanmuny, Secretary General of the Association, highlighted the importance of maintaining social order, particularly regarding religious beliefs. The appeal aims to promote a responsible and respectful artistic culture, in a context where misinformation can have serious consequences. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. This invitation is part of a broader effort by the Cambodian government to ensure a healthy and sustainable cultural environment, in a country rich in artistic and religious traditions.

