August 11, 2024_ General Pen Sokrit, director of training for the Royal Cambodian Army, has denounced threats from opposition groups seeking to destabilize the legitimate government led by Prime Minister Hun Manet. Recently, a small opposition group abroad has incited citizens and the armed forces to commit acts of violence against the government, threatening the peace and development of the country. The Cambodian government, supported by a broad popular consensus, has reiterated its commitment to maintaining stability and legality, condemning any attempt at insurrection. The news is reported by freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia, under the leadership of Hun Manet, has seen a period of peace and development, making the actions of those seeking to undermine its sovereignty unacceptable.