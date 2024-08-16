Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Government Denounces Attempts at Disinformation and Destabilization

August 15, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Cambodia Sar Kheng has warned of disinformation attempts by individuals to...

Cambodia: Government Denounces Attempts at Disinformation and Destabilization
16 agosto 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Cambodia Sar Kheng has warned of disinformation attempts by individuals to destabilize the government. In a message, he denounced the spread of false information that portrays him as a supporter of illegal activities, highlighting the negative impact of such actions on Cambodia’s population of over 17 million people. Sar Kheng stressed that these acts are a new form of embezzlement, carried out without scruples and without regard for the well-being of citizens. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The Cambodian government continues to monitor the situation and take measures to ensure the stability and security of the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
to monitor the the news was Sar Kheng stressed that Interior Minister of Cambodia Sar Kheng
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza