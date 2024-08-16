Cambodia: Government Denounces Attempts at Disinformation and Destabilization

August 15, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Cambodia Sar Kheng has warned of disinformation attempts by individuals to destabilize the government. In a message, he denounced the spread of false information that portrays him as a supporter of illegal activities, highlighting the negative impact of such actions on Cambodia’s population of over 17 million people. Sar Kheng stressed that these acts are a new form of embezzlement, carried out without scruples and without regard for the well-being of citizens. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The Cambodian government continues to monitor the situation and take measures to ensure the stability and security of the country.