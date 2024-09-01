Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Government encourages private investment in eastern provinces

August 31, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet has called on private investors to collaborate with local authorities in four eastern...

01 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet has called on private investors to collaborate with local authorities in four eastern provinces, including Stung Treng. The effort is part of the Cooperation for Development of the Triangle Region (CLV-DTA) project, which aims to promote economic development and create jobs for local people. During a meeting with provincial officials, the implementation of special programs to incentivize investment in these areas was discussed, freshnewsasia.com reported. The government aims to launch these programs in early 2025, with the goal of attracting private investment in Stung Treng, Kratie, Ratanakiri and Mondulkiri provinces.

