October 12, 2024_ The Chairman of the Fifth Legislative Committee of the National Assembly of Cambodia announced the country's intention to deepen wetland management in Huilong City, China. The statement came during a working meeting held on October 11, 2024, highlighting Cambodia's interest in environmental management practices. The meeting was an opportunity to discuss future strategies and collaboration between the two countries. Cambodia, known for its biodiversity and natural resources, seeks to learn from China's experiences in sustainable water management. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodia-China cooperation in the environmental field could lead to joint initiatives to conserve natural resources and promote sustainable development.