August 25, 2024_ The Cambodian government, led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, is facing significant economic and social challenges, including the collapse of the real estate sector and political tensions. Despite the difficulties, the administration has maintained stability and promoted development in various sectors, aiming to transform Cambodia into a middle-income country by 2050. Recent anti-government demonstrations, orchestrated by opposition groups, have raised concerns about national security and social cohesion. The situation has been closely monitored by the government, which has taken measures to ensure the country's peace and prosperity, as reported by freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, is known for its complex history and rapidly growing economic development, despite persistent political and social challenges.