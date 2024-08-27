Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
Cambodia: Government launches fund for border infrastructure development

27 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 26, 2024_ The Cambodian government has launched a citizen fundraising drive to support a border infrastructure development project promoted by Prime Minister Hun Manet. Six bank account numbers were provided for donations through an official announcement on Facebook. The project aims to ensure national security and sovereignty by engaging Cambodian citizens both at home and abroad. Hun Manet called on the population to actively participate in this initiative to strengthen and develop border areas. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. This fund represents an opportunity for citizens to directly contribute to the country's development and the stability of border regions.

