Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
Cambodia: Government Promotes 'Ponnak Baytang' Reforestation Campaign

August 27, 2024_ Cambodia's Ministry of Environment has launched the 'Ponnak Baytang' campaign to promote reforestation and biodiversity...

28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ Cambodia's Ministry of Environment has launched the 'Ponnak Baytang' campaign to promote reforestation and biodiversity conservation. During the first year of its seventh term, the government has planted over 1.3 million trees and engaged the population in awareness-raising activities. The campaign aims to improve the quality of life of citizens and support the national economy through tourism and investment. Ministry spokesperson Khvay Atithya stressed the importance of forest protection for human well-being, as reported by thmeythmey.com. In addition, the ministry is working with local authorities to ensure the enforcement of laws on the protection of natural areas and to combat illegal activities.

