Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Government promotes strategies to tackle climate change

18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 17, 2024_ Cambodia's Minister of Environment Dr. Eng Sopheak attended a major conference in Singapore, discussing the country's vision to reduce the effects of climate change. In his speech, he stressed the urgency of addressing challenges related to global warming, such as heatwaves and prolonged droughts, which threaten the economic development and livelihoods of millions of people. Cambodia, together with other ASEAN countries, is taking steps to enhance its climate ambitions and keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius, freshnewsasia.com reported. The Cambodian government has also launched long-term strategies to become a low-carbon country by 2050, highlighting the importance of a sustainable approach to ensure a resilient future.

in Evidenza