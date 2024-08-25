Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Government Promotes Youth Tourism in Border Areas
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ The Cambodian government has decided to promote youth tourism in border areas, especially in places related to the triangular development project between Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. This initiative coincides with the first anniversary of the premier's leadership, which aims to address concerns regarding land resource management and regional development. The provinces involved, such as Kratie, Stung Treng, Mondulkiri and Ratanakiri, are rich in biodiversity and culture, offering unique opportunities for young travelers. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The government hopes that this strategy will not only promote tourism, but also environmental and cultural awareness among the younger generation.

