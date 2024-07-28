Cambodia: Government promoting the effectiveness of regional trade agreements

27 July 2024_ Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sok Chenda Sophea has encouraged the effective implementation of free trade agreements and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement. During an ASEAN meeting in Vientiane, Laos, he highlighted the importance of these agreements to strengthen regional integration and bring benefits to citizens. Furthermore, he highlighted the need to work with other partner countries to develop further free trade agreements. The news was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia. The RCEP is a trade agreement that includes 15 countries and began operating in 2022, contributing to a significant increase in Cambodian exports and imports.