Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Government promoting the effectiveness of regional trade agreements

27 July 2024_ Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sok Chenda Sophea has encouraged the effective implementation of free...

Cambodia: Government promoting the effectiveness of regional trade agreements
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 July 2024_ Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sok Chenda Sophea has encouraged the effective implementation of free trade agreements and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement. During an ASEAN meeting in Vientiane, Laos, he highlighted the importance of these agreements to strengthen regional integration and bring benefits to citizens. Furthermore, he highlighted the need to work with other partner countries to develop further free trade agreements. The news was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia. The RCEP is a trade agreement that includes 15 countries and began operating in 2022, contributing to a significant increase in Cambodian exports and imports.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
During an ASEAN meeting free trade agreement that consenso
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza