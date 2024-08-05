Cambodia: Government provides compensation for residents affected by Jikfonan canal project

05 August 2024_ The Cambodian government is committed to providing adequate compensation to citizens affected by the Jikfonan canal project, as announced by Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol during the inauguration ceremony of the construction site. The project, which involves the construction of a 180 kilometer canal, aims to improve maritime transport and reduce transport costs, with a total investment of 1.7 billion dollars. Sun Chanthol reassured residents about the management of their land and agricultural resources, urging them to trust the government. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. The project, which is expected to last 48 months and be completed in 2028, will have a significant impact on Cambodia's economy and environment.