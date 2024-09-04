Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Government receives $2 million loan from China for Mekong-Lancang project

September 4, 2024_ Cambodia has secured a $2 million loan from the Chinese government through a special fund for the 2024 Mekong-Lancang Cooperation...

04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 4, 2024_ Cambodia has secured a $2 million loan from the Chinese government through a special fund for the 2024 Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Project. This funding is intended to support development initiatives in the Mekong region, which includes several Southeast Asian countries. Deputy Prime Minister Sok Chenda Sophea announced the agreement, stressing the importance of collaboration between the two countries. The Mekong-Lancang Cooperation aims to promote sustainable development and shared prosperity in the region. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The project involves countries such as Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, highlighting Cambodia's commitment to strengthening regional ties.

