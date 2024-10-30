Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Cambodia: Government responds to criticism over CLV-DTA project with Laos and Vietnam

October 29, 2024_ Cambodian government spokesperson reacted to opposition claims regarding the CLV-DTA regional cooperation project involving...

30 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ Cambodian government spokesperson reacted to opposition claims regarding the CLV-DTA regional cooperation project involving Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. According to the government, the cooperation does not require parliamentary approval or the king's signature, contrary to the opposition's claims. The spokesperson stressed that the decision to withdraw from the project is solely the government's choice. He also called on the opposition not to politicize the issue, highlighting the government's commitment to the country's development and political stability. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. The CLV-DTA project is an economic cooperation initiative between the three countries, aimed at promoting development in border areas.

DTA project CLV DTA regional cooperation DTA analisi termica differenziale
in Evidenza