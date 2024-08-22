Cambodia: Government seeks international support for mine clearance

21 August 2024_ The Royal Government of Cambodia has urged friendly countries and development partners to continue their active support for the country’s mine clearance efforts. This request was made by Senior Minister H.E. Ly Thuch during a meeting at the UNDP Cambodia office, in preparation for the 5th Review Conference of the Ottawa Convention. Cambodia needs continued international support to improve the living conditions of its citizens and free itself from the threat of mines and residual explosive devices. The meeting was attended by representatives of foreign embassies and development partners, including ADB, EU and USAID, as reported by akp.gov.kh. Cambodia, affected by decades of conflict, is working towards a mine-free future, a crucial goal for the safety and well-being of its people.