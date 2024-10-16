Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Government steps up fight against environmental and online crimes

October 15, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has ordered the military to join forces with the police to fight all types of crimes in...

Cambodia: Government steps up fight against environmental and online crimes
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has ordered the military to join forces with the police to fight all types of crimes in Cambodia, with a special focus on crimes against natural resources and online fraud. At a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Seventh Division, Hun Manet stressed the importance of addressing threats to national security. He said the government is committed to strengthening the police force and improving the effectiveness of operations against drug trafficking and environmental violations. This was reported by thmeythmey.com. The Prime Minister stressed that the fight against these crimes is essential to ensuring the peace and security of the Cambodian people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has Government steps up join all
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza