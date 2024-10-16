Cambodia: Government steps up fight against environmental and online crimes

October 15, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has ordered the military to join forces with the police to fight all types of crimes in Cambodia, with a special focus on crimes against natural resources and online fraud. At a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Seventh Division, Hun Manet stressed the importance of addressing threats to national security. He said the government is committed to strengthening the police force and improving the effectiveness of operations against drug trafficking and environmental violations. This was reported by thmeythmey.com. The Prime Minister stressed that the fight against these crimes is essential to ensuring the peace and security of the Cambodian people.