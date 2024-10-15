Cambodia: Government steps up fight against natural resource destruction, drug crime

October 15, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has ordered the armed forces and relevant authorities to step up efforts in the fight against the destruction of natural resources and drug-related crimes. This initiative aims to protect the environment and combat drug trafficking, which is a growing threat to Cambodian society. The government is committed to ensuring the safety and sustainability of the country's natural resources, while addressing the challenges of organized crime. This news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. This action is part of a broader reform and security measures adopted by the government to improve the quality of life of citizens and preserve the environment.