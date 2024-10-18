Cambodia: Government strengthens protection against security threats

October 17, 2024_ Minister of State Pan Bouna has stressed the importance of the government’s protection against security threats, saying it is a collective task. During a meeting, he stressed that every citizen must contribute to ensuring the stability and security of the country. The minister also urged local authorities to actively cooperate to prevent any form of violence or destabilization. The statement was welcomed by various sectors of Cambodian society, who recognize the need for a common commitment to national security. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The Cambodian government is stepping up efforts to maintain peace and order, amid political and social tensions in the region.