Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Government strengthens protection against security threats

October 17, 2024_ Minister of State Pan Bouna has stressed the importance of the government’s protection against security threats, saying it is a...

Cambodia: Government strengthens protection against security threats
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ Minister of State Pan Bouna has stressed the importance of the government’s protection against security threats, saying it is a collective task. During a meeting, he stressed that every citizen must contribute to ensuring the stability and security of the country. The minister also urged local authorities to actively cooperate to prevent any form of violence or destabilization. The statement was welcomed by various sectors of Cambodian society, who recognize the need for a common commitment to national security. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The Cambodian government is stepping up efforts to maintain peace and order, amid political and social tensions in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
security threats security national security saying it
Vedi anche
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza