Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Government supports military with donations and development claims

September 22, 2024_ Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng led a delegation to visit and donate to soldiers of different military units in Preah Vihear and...

Cambodia: Government supports military with donations and development claims
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 22, 2024_ Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng led a delegation to visit and donate to soldiers of different military units in Preah Vihear and Stung Treng provinces. During the meeting, Khuong Sreng announced the Cambodian government's decision to end participation in the trilateral development project with Laos and Vietnam to strengthen national security. He stressed the importance of continuing to develop border areas and praised the government's efforts to ensure peace and stability in the country. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. The donations include funds and essential goods to improve the living conditions of soldiers and their families, highlighting the government's commitment to the well-being of the Cambodian Armed Forces.

