Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
Cambodia: Government supports universities and schools with economic aid policies
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
November 03, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced that the government is implementing economic support policies to ease the financial burden of universities and schools. This initiative also aims to support students' families, ensuring easier access to education. The measures include concessions and incentives for educational institutions, thus helping to improve the quality of education in the country. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. These policies are part of a broader context of educational reforms that the government is pursuing to promote human capital development in Cambodia.

