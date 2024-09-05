Cambodia: Growing US Investment Opportunity

September 4, 2024_ Cambodia is set to welcome more US direct investment, Deputy Prime Minister H.E. SUN Chanthol said. During a meeting with the Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the US Embassy, Ms. Bridgette L. Walker, the investment potential in the country was discussed. SUN Chanthol highlighted Cambodia's competitiveness and promising sectors, such as the automotive industry and agro-industry, which could contribute to economic growth. In addition, a mission to the US is planned to further promote the investment-friendly environment in Cambodia. This was reported by akp.gov.kh. Cambodia, located in Southeast Asia, is seeking to attract foreign investment to support its socio-economic development.