Cambodia: Health Ministry checks to prevent Mpox at Phnom Penh airport

August 28, 2024_ Cambodian authorities have launched checks at Phnom Penh International Airport to prevent the spread of Mpox, an infectious disease. Officials from the Ministry of Health inspected health facilities and emergency procedures in place. The move is aimed at ensuring the country is prepared to respond to any outbreaks and protect public health. Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that can cause severe symptoms and is spread through direct contact. This was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Health authorities are stepping up prevention and awareness measures to ensure the safety of travelers and citizens.