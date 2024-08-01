Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Cambodia: Hong Kong opens office in Phnom Penh to strengthen trade ties

31 July 2024_ The Hong Kong Trade Development Council has announced the opening of an office in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, to improve trade...

Cambodia: Hong Kong opens office in Phnom Penh to strengthen trade ties
01 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
31 July 2024_ The Hong Kong Trade Development Council has announced the opening of an office in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, to improve trade relations between the two regions. During a visit to Cambodia, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee confirmed his commitment to expanding cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment. Lee stressed the importance of promoting business and tourism between Hong Kong and Cambodia, highlighting the growing closeness between the two entities. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. The leaders of Hong Kong and Cambodia also discussed further agreements to stimulate trade and the economy, with a focus on 13 agreements to be signed to facilitate economic relations.

in Evidenza