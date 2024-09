Cambodia: Huawei Expands Its Role in Industrial Digitalization

August 31, 2024_ Cambodia's Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, H.E. Hem Vanndy, met with Huawei Asia Pacific Vice President, Mr. Zhang Zhenjun, to discuss the company's interest in expanding its role in the country's industrial digitalization. During the meeting, opportunities for collaboration to support the digital transformation of Cambodian industries were explored. Huawei, a well-known Chinese multinational telecommunications and technology company, expressed its commitment to contributing to Cambodia's technological development. The meeting was held on August 30, 2024, as reported by akp.gov.kh. Huawei is actively involved in technological innovation projects in various countries, and its presence in Cambodia could bring significant economic and technological benefits.