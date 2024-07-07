Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Cambodia: Humanitarian initiative in Pailin for the well-being of the community

July 7, 2024_ Pailin Province Governor Dr. Ban Srey Mom led a humanitarian initiative on July 6, 2024. The event included meetings with village...

Cambodia: Humanitarian initiative in Pailin for the well-being of the community
07 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 7, 2024_ Pailin Province Governor Dr. Ban Srey Mom led a humanitarian initiative on July 6, 2024. The event included meetings with village heads, community members and defenders of Stung Kach village, in Sala Krao district, to discuss the safety and well-being of the population. During the meeting, the governor underlined the importance of collaboration between village defenders and the police force to maintain public order and prevent crimes such as theft and drug problems. He also praised the community's contribution in ensuring a safe and prosperous environment. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. The initiative has been praised for its commitment to improving citizens' quality of life and promoting public safety.

