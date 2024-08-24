Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Cambodia: Hun Manet Announces Free Transportation Program for Provincial Visitors

24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 23, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has launched an initiative to provide free transportation and meals to citizens who wish to visit four provinces as part of development cooperation in the Golden Triangle region, which includes Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. This program aims to facilitate access to attractions and promote local tourism. The measure is part of a broader government effort to stimulate the economy and improve the quality of life of citizens, kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh reported. The initiative comes amid growing attention to sustainable tourism and the valorization of local resources in Cambodia.

