Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Cambodia: Hun Manet Announces Withdrawal from CLV-DTA Cooperation

October 24, 2024_ Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, said that the country will withdraw from the CLV-DTA cooperation, a collaborative agreement...

Cambodia: Hun Manet Announces Withdrawal from CLV-DTA Cooperation
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 24, 2024_ Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, said that the country will withdraw from the CLV-DTA cooperation, a collaborative agreement between Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. Despite this decision, opposition groups abroad continue to spread disinformation for political gain. The situation highlights the internal political tensions and challenges facing the Cambodian government. Hun Manet stressed the importance of addressing false narratives to protect the integrity of the country. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The CLV-DTA cooperation is an initiative that aims to promote economic development and cooperation between the three Southeast Asian countries.

