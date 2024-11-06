Cambodia: Hun Manet attends economic summit in China

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
06 novembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
November 5, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet greeted well-wishers at Phnom Penh International Airport before departing for China. During his trip, he will attend the 8th Greater Mekong Summit, the 10th ACMECS Summit, and the 11th CLMV Summit, all scheduled to be held in Kunming on November 6 and 7. These events will focus on innovative development and economic integration in the Mekong region. This was reported by akp.gov.kh. The summits will involve representatives from various Southeast Asian countries, promoting cooperation and solidarity among the nations of the region.

