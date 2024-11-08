Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Hun Manet attends three major summits in China

07 November 2024_ Minister of State Tan Sang Frang Sar presented the outcomes of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet's participation in three...

Cambodia: Hun Manet attends three major summits in China
07 November 2024_ Minister of State Tan Sang Frang Sar presented the outcomes of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet's participation in three high-level summits held in Kunming, China. The meetings included the 8th Greater Mekong Area Summit, the 10th ACMECS Summit and the 11th CLMV Cooperation Summit, addressing regional development and integration. These summits were held from 6 to 7 November 2024 and aimed to strengthen cooperation among Mekong countries. This was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The summits were an important opportunity for Cambodia to strengthen relations with neighboring countries and promote sustainable development initiatives in the region.

in Evidenza