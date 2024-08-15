Cambodia: Hun Manet Calls for National Cohesion on CLV-DTA Project

August 15, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has urged citizens to maintain national unity regarding the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Triangle Development Cooperation (CLV-DTA) project. During a meeting with about 1,000 academics, he stressed the importance of discussing national benefits without allowing differences to lead to conflict. Hun Manet also listened to citizens' concerns on issues related to the CLV-DTA, such as borders and sovereignty. He warned that any action that threatens national security could undermine the country's unity. This was reported by thmeythmey.com. The CLV-DTA project aims to promote economic development and cooperation between the three countries, while also addressing border and sovereignty issues.