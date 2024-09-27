Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Hun Manet Calls for Sustainable Tourism Revival

September 27, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has called on governments and the private sector to help boost tourism in Cambodia, on the...

Cambodia: Hun Manet Calls for Sustainable Tourism Revival
27 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has called on governments and the private sector to help boost tourism in Cambodia, on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2024. This year's theme, "Tourism and Peace," highlights the importance of sustainable tourism and international cooperation to address global challenges. Hun Manet highlighted how tourism can promote peace and cultural understanding, despite current challenges such as conflict and climate change. The call was made to encourage greater participation and quality in the tourism sector, which is critical to the country's economic development. The news is reported by freshnewsasia.com. The Prime Minister also highlighted the crucial role of young people in the future of tourism, calling for investment in educational and professional opportunities to ensure sustainable growth.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as conflict Hun Manet opzione di acquisto help
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza