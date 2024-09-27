Cambodia: Hun Manet Calls for Sustainable Tourism Revival

September 27, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has called on governments and the private sector to help boost tourism in Cambodia, on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2024. This year's theme, "Tourism and Peace," highlights the importance of sustainable tourism and international cooperation to address global challenges. Hun Manet highlighted how tourism can promote peace and cultural understanding, despite current challenges such as conflict and climate change. The call was made to encourage greater participation and quality in the tourism sector, which is critical to the country's economic development. The news is reported by freshnewsasia.com. The Prime Minister also highlighted the crucial role of young people in the future of tourism, calling for investment in educational and professional opportunities to ensure sustainable growth.