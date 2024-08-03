Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
Cambodia: Hun Manet celebrates Hun Sen's birthday with a greeting message

03 August 2024_ Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, sent a message of greetings to Hun Sen, President of the Senate and Advisor to the King, on...

Cambodia: Hun Manet celebrates Hun Sen's birthday with a greeting message
03 agosto 2024 | 13.03
03 August 2024_ Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, sent a message of greetings to Hun Sen, President of the Senate and Advisor to the King, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday. The message highlights the importance of Hun Sen's contribution to the country's peace and stability, highlighting his efforts for social and economic development. The celebration will be held on August 5, 2024, which also marks the start of construction of the landmark "Prek Chik Fonantecho" project. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. This project aims to improve transportation infrastructure in Cambodia, thus contributing to economic growth and the well-being of the population.

