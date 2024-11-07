Cambodia: Hun Manet Congratulates Donald Trump on His Re-Election

November 6, 2024_ Hun Manet, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, sent a congratulatory message to Donald Trump on his re-election as President of the United States. Trump was elected for the second time, becoming the 47th president and the second in history to win two non-consecutive terms. Hun Manet expressed his belief that Trump's return will have a positive impact not only for the American people, but also for the entire world. The Prime Minister's message emphasizes the joy of the Cambodian government and people for this historic event. The source of this news is thmeythmey.com. Hun Manet is the son of the previous Prime Minister Hun Sen, who ruled Cambodia for decades.