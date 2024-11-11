Cambodia: Hun Manet criticizes opposition movements abroad

November 11, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has denounced the emergence of new opposition movements abroad, which have even attempted to form a government in exile. Speaking at an official event in Kep, Hun Manet said that such initiatives have no impact on the legitimate government, which was born out of democratic elections. He also expressed concern that many former opposition members are abandoning their groups to join the government and the Cambodian People's Party. The news is reported by thmeythmey.com. Hun Manet also stressed that opposition leaders are unable to manage their parties, highlighting the growing disillusionment among their supporters.