Cambodia: Hun Manet Expresses Hope for Future of Tourism in Kep

November 11, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed optimism about the tourism situation in Kep province, hoping that the crisis will not happen again. He stressed the importance of establishing a response team to address any issues related to tourists. Kep province is known for its tourism potential, thanks to its natural beauty and local attractions. Hun Manet's statement was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Kep, located on the southern coast of Cambodia, is famous for its beaches and fresh seafood, attracting visitors from all over the world.