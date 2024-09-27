Cambodia: Hun Manet leads Cabinet to discuss energy investments

September 27, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is chairing a Cabinet meeting to discuss 23 energy investment projects planned for the period 2024-2029. The meeting will also review draft strategic frameworks to monitor and evaluate the implementation of development policies. The Council will also address other issues relevant to the country, thmeythmey.com reported. Hun Manet is Cambodia's leader and the son of previous Prime Minister Hun Sen, who was known for his long tenure and economic development policies.