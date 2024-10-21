October 21, 2024_ Today, the new ASEAN leader, Indonesian Prime Minister, will officially take office, while Cambodia will be represented by Hun Manet, Cambodian Prime Minister. Cambodia's participation in this summit does not imply any intention to seek political alliances or influence internal dynamics. Hun Manet, son of the previous Prime Minister Hun Sen, is a young leader who is trying to advance the country's policies in a complex regional context. This news is reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. This summit is an important opportunity for Cambodia to strengthen relations with other ASEAN members and discuss regional issues of importance.