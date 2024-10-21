Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Hun Manet leads the Cambodian delegation to the ASEAN summit

October 21, 2024_ Today, the new ASEAN leader, Indonesian Prime Minister, will officially take office, while Cambodia will be represented by Hun...

Cambodia: Hun Manet leads the Cambodian delegation to the ASEAN summit
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ Today, the new ASEAN leader, Indonesian Prime Minister, will officially take office, while Cambodia will be represented by Hun Manet, Cambodian Prime Minister. Cambodia's participation in this summit does not imply any intention to seek political alliances or influence internal dynamics. Hun Manet, son of the previous Prime Minister Hun Sen, is a young leader who is trying to advance the country's policies in a complex regional context. This news is reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. This summit is an important opportunity for Cambodia to strengthen relations with other ASEAN members and discuss regional issues of importance.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cambodia's participation Association of South East Asian Nations This summit Cambodia will
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza