Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Hun Manet meets a thousand teachers to promote culture and education

August 15, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met with 1,000 teachers at the National Institute of Education. During the meeting, Hun Manet...

Cambodia: Hun Manet meets a thousand teachers to promote culture and education
16 agosto 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met with 1,000 teachers at the National Institute of Education. During the meeting, Hun Manet stressed the importance of continuing education to address educational challenges and promote social unity through Cambodian cultural traditions. He also highlighted the value of culture and traditional practices in strengthening national identity and the well-being of society. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. This meeting comes amid the Cambodian government's renewed focus on education and the preservation of cultural traditions, which are key to the country's progress.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet Hun Manet education Hun Manet stressed
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza