Cambodia: Hun Manet meets a thousand teachers to promote culture and education

August 15, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met with 1,000 teachers at the National Institute of Education. During the meeting, Hun Manet stressed the importance of continuing education to address educational challenges and promote social unity through Cambodian cultural traditions. He also highlighted the value of culture and traditional practices in strengthening national identity and the well-being of society. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. This meeting comes amid the Cambodian government's renewed focus on education and the preservation of cultural traditions, which are key to the country's progress.