Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
August 13, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet received a delegation of nine companies from Shantou, Guangdong...

Cambodia: Hun Manet meets Chinese delegation to strengthen trade ties
14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet received a delegation of nine companies from Shantou, Guangdong Province, China at the Peace Palace. The meeting was attended by Mr. Wen Zhanbin, Secretary of the Shantou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, with the aim of strengthening trade relations between the two countries. The visit is a significant step in promoting economic and trade cooperation between Cambodia and China, a strategic partner for the Kingdom, akp.gov.kh reported. Shantou is known for its economic and trade importance in China, while Hun Manet is the son of the previous Prime Minister, Hun Sen, and took over the leadership of the country in 2023.

