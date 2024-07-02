Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Hun Manet promotes agricultural diversification

1 July 2024_ The Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, has highlighted the importance of diversification in the agricultural sector to secure both...

1 July 2024_ The Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, has highlighted the importance of diversification in the agricultural sector to secure both internal and external markets. During the celebration of the 19th National Fisheries Day, Hun Manet announced measures to reduce taxes on the import of agricultural machinery and exempted agricultural enterprises from further taxes. The government will continue to make agriculture a priority to improve citizens' food security and living standards, reducing poverty and supporting economic growth. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. Hun Manet also recalled that the government has exempted several crops and agricultural products from taxes to encourage production and export.

