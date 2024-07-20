Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Hun Manet promotes river tourism in Siem Reap

July 19, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has urged the Siem Reap provincial administration to develop boat tourism services along the Siem...

Cambodia: Hun Manet promotes river tourism in Siem Reap
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 19, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has urged the Siem Reap provincial administration to develop boat tourism services along the Siem Reap River to attract visitors and create new tourism offerings. Hun Manet made this statement on July 18 during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Samdech Preah Brahma Ratana Muni Pin Sem Reach Bo Museum, located in the city of Siem Reap. Currently, Siem Reap River boat tours are only organized during major national holidays such as Khmer New Year and the Water Festival. Hun Manet suggested that these services should be available all year round, both day and night, to improve the area's tourist attractiveness. Thmeythmey.com reports it. The government will also offer low-interest loans to investors to develop new tourism products in Siem Reap.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it boat tours Siemreab centro
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza