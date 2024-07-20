Cambodia: Hun Manet promotes river tourism in Siem Reap

July 19, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has urged the Siem Reap provincial administration to develop boat tourism services along the Siem Reap River to attract visitors and create new tourism offerings. Hun Manet made this statement on July 18 during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Samdech Preah Brahma Ratana Muni Pin Sem Reach Bo Museum, located in the city of Siem Reap. Currently, Siem Reap River boat tours are only organized during major national holidays such as Khmer New Year and the Water Festival. Hun Manet suggested that these services should be available all year round, both day and night, to improve the area's tourist attractiveness. Thmeythmey.com reports it. The government will also offer low-interest loans to investors to develop new tourism products in Siem Reap.