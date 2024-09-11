Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Hun Manet Promotes Tariff-Free Exports for Private Sector

September 10, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced that the country has many markets and can export manufactured goods without paying...

Cambodia: Hun Manet Promotes Tariff-Free Exports for Private Sector
11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 10, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced that the country has many markets and can export manufactured goods without paying customs duties. This initiative is supported by a new investment law that encourages the private sector to invest in export-oriented manufacturing. The measure aims to stimulate the local economy and boost the competitiveness of Cambodian companies in the global market. Hun Manet stressed the importance of these policies for Cambodia's economic future, as reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodia, located in Southeast Asia, is seeking to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment to improve its manufacturing capabilities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
can export manufactured the local Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet the competitiveness of Cambodian
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza