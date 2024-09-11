Cambodia: Hun Manet Promotes Tariff-Free Exports for Private Sector

September 10, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced that the country has many markets and can export manufactured goods without paying customs duties. This initiative is supported by a new investment law that encourages the private sector to invest in export-oriented manufacturing. The measure aims to stimulate the local economy and boost the competitiveness of Cambodian companies in the global market. Hun Manet stressed the importance of these policies for Cambodia's economic future, as reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodia, located in Southeast Asia, is seeking to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment to improve its manufacturing capabilities.