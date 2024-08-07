Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Hun Manet promotes the development of indigenous communities as role models

07 August 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has urged the Ministry of Rural Development to focus on the creation and development of indigenous...

Cambodia: Hun Manet promotes the development of indigenous communities as role models
07 August 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has urged the Ministry of Rural Development to focus on the creation and development of indigenous community villages as role models. During a recent speech, he highlighted the importance of respecting and protecting the rights of indigenous peoples, as set out in the Cambodian Constitution. Hun Manet highlighted significant progress in the field of development and conservation of indigenous communities, attributing it to the active commitment of all parties involved. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. Currently, indigenous peoples represent approximately 1.4% of Cambodia's total population and live in several provinces, maintaining unique cultures and traditions.

