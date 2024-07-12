Cambodia: Hun Manet promotes the development of sport in the country

July 11, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet highlighted the importance of sports development in the country during the official opening of the second Asian mixed martial arts championship. The event was held at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh. Hun Manet highlighted how the government is investing in the sports sector to improve the quality of life of citizens and strengthen the abilities of athletes. He also announced the organization of traditional Cambodian martial arts events starting from October 2024. This was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The initiative aims to involve local and international athletes, promoting sports culture in the country.