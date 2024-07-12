Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Hun Manet promotes the development of sport in the country

July 11, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet highlighted the importance of sports development in the country during the official opening of the...

Cambodia: Hun Manet promotes the development of sport in the country
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 11, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet highlighted the importance of sports development in the country during the official opening of the second Asian mixed martial arts championship. The event was held at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh. Hun Manet highlighted how the government is investing in the sports sector to improve the quality of life of citizens and strengthen the abilities of athletes. He also announced the organization of traditional Cambodian martial arts events starting from October 2024. This was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The initiative aims to involve local and international athletes, promoting sports culture in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
mixed martial arts championship country during country musica country
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza