Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Cambodia: Hun Manet proposes tourism development in Kep province

November 11, 2024_ Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, has called on the governors of Kep province to develop their area into an attractive tourist destination, similar to what happened in Kampot province. The aim is to attract more tourists by exploiting local potential and improving infrastructure. Kep province is known for its natural beauty and tourism potential, which could be further enhanced. Hun Manet's proposal aims to boost the local economy through tourism, as reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Kep province, located on the Cambodian coast, is famous for its beaches and fresh seafood, making it an ideal destination for visitors seeking relaxation and adventure.

