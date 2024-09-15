Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Hun Manet reiterates ban on illegal land occupation

September 15, 2024_ Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, reaffirmed the ban on illegal land occupation, calling for the attention of all parties...

15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, reaffirmed the ban on illegal land occupation, calling for the attention of all parties involved. During a meeting, he stressed the importance of protecting the country's lands and forests from illegal activities. The Prime Minister urged local authorities to be vigilant and take action against those who attempt to illegally grab land. This initiative aims to preserve the environment and ensure sustainable use of natural resources. This news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, is facing significant challenges related to deforestation and illegal land occupation, which require urgent attention from the government.

