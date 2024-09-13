September 13, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said that without peace, the goals of poverty reduction, quality education and sustainable economic development will be increasingly difficult to achieve. During a meeting at the United Nations, he stressed that peace is essential for progress and social cohesion. Hun Manet also highlighted Cambodia's role in promoting global peace, mentioning that it has sent more than 90,000 troops on peacekeeping missions since 2006. The news is reported by thmeythmey.com. Cambodia, located in Southeast Asia, has a complex history of conflict, but today it is actively committed to stability and international cooperation.