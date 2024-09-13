Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Hun Manet Stresses Importance of Peace for National Development

September 13, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said that without peace, the goals of poverty reduction, quality education and sustainable...

Cambodia: Hun Manet Stresses Importance of Peace for National Development
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said that without peace, the goals of poverty reduction, quality education and sustainable economic development will be increasingly difficult to achieve. During a meeting at the United Nations, he stressed that peace is essential for progress and social cohesion. Hun Manet also highlighted Cambodia's role in promoting global peace, mentioning that it has sent more than 90,000 troops on peacekeeping missions since 2006. The news is reported by thmeythmey.com. Cambodia, located in Southeast Asia, has a complex history of conflict, but today it is actively committed to stability and international cooperation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
.it it Hun Manet but today it
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza